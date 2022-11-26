James Jones’ watercolor painting, “Winter's Road,” is at the Manhattan Arts Center's Wrap It Up Art Exhibit and Sale. Jones was runner-up in the 2022 James A. Fletcher Memorial Award. The painting is for sale, but will remain on display until the event ends Dec. 24.
James Jones’ watercolor painting, “Winter's Road,” is at the Manhattan Arts Center's Wrap It Up Art Exhibit and Sale. Jones was runner-up in the 2022 James A. Fletcher Memorial Award. The painting is for sale, but will remain on display until the event ends Dec. 24.
Art is how Otto Chanyakorn shares his perspective with the world and also helps him understand other perspectives.
Chanyakorn is one of the participating artists in this year’s Wrap It Up sale at Manhattan Arts Center, which is open until Dec. 24 and offers work by local and regional artists. Chanyakorn said he thinks art can help people get through challenging times.
“I see art as medicine, not for the body but for the soul,” he said.
Chanyakorn, an assistant professor of architecture at K-State, was raised in Thailand and moved to Manhattan in 2019. He said there were few ways to entertain himself as a child in rural Thailand, so drawing became one way he enjoyed passing time. He picked up art again when he moved to Kansas.
“I put it away for a long time because I went to architecture school,” he said. “I started to pick it up again, and it was a long pause, probably longer than 20 years, but it existed in me, and I started to notice it again.”
Chanyakorn said he likes watercolor now because it is flexible and portable, so he can take a set easily when he travels. He said he uses it with his architecture students because it also tends to be an affordable medium.
He said using art can help his students create a foundation to use in their future work. Sketching and drawing are important in architecture, and viewing spaces artistically can help them imagine their vision, he said.
“In order to visualize the creative idea of designing architecture, drawing and depicting images is part of that,” Chanyakorn said.
A lot of his work features buildings and structures, including the pieces in Wrap It Up, which depict scenes from Savannah, Georgia, and Rouen, France. He said looking back at these paintings after his travels makes him think about how his environment impacts him and have more empathy for the other places and cultures that he paints.
“We walk out into cities and towns, even landscapes, and they shape how we live and how we interact with the world around us in a lot of ways,” he said.
Chanyakorn said he enjoys art because it is a method he can use to examine his feelings on the world around him. He hopes his work helps people understand something about his personal viewpoint. He also wants to capture something about the places he depicts and the authentic character of the locations.
“It’s become part of the way I record my own experience and how I see the world,” he said. “It’s become a medium to talk about my personal experience.”
Chanyakorn participated in Wrap It Up once before and said he appreciates that the event both gives artists a chance to share their work and also makes art more affordable for people.
“It can reach the community in a really accessible way,” he said.