With the fate of children’s camps, activities and spaces up in the air, or outright canceled, this summer because of coronavirus concerns, parents may be wondering how to keep their young ones engaged and active. Creativity may be warranted in some cases, but the situation could provide families opportunities to get everyone moving outside.
Whether in backyards or state parks, here are activities the whole family can do together. When out in public parks or areas, however, remember to maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others and be mindful of mass gatherings or any other rules outlined there.
Prairie hiking
If you’ve already made multiple treks through the grounds of the Konza Prairie Biological Station, consider a change in scenery. About an hour south of Manhattan, near Strong City, is Tallgrass Prairie Nature Preserve. It has about 40 miles of hiking trails, and visitors can check out an audio device that offers information on the local environment and for self-guided tours.
Fishing
There are hundreds of acres of public waters in Kansas that anglers can frequent, but the area just northwest of Junction City is home to Milford Lake, the largest in Kansas. With walleye, crappie, largemouth bass and more, the lake is a hotspot for casual and pro fishers alike, even bringing in nationally recognized tournaments.
Geocaching
Geocaching is essentially treasure hunting on an international scale. By navigating a geocache app, you can look up the coordinates of a hidden container in your area and then set out to find it.
Some may be in small boxes, plastic bags or some other type of container, but you’ll have to do a bit of searching because they won’t just be sitting out in the open. Inside, you’ll find a logbook to sign and maybe some knick knacks. If you choose to take an item out, be sure to replace it with something of your own.
Kayaking and canoeing
There are multiple businesses in the area that offer kayak and canoe rentals for decent prices if you don’t own a vessel yourself. For beginners, try floating across the River Pond area at Tuttle Creek. The more advanced can travel down the 173-mile long Kansas River, or “Kaw,” which stretches from Junction City to its confluence with the Missouri River.
Camping
Spend a night, or a few, under the stars for once. Again, state parks like Tuttle Creek and Milford offer several sites to park and set up camp. Utility sites that offer water and electricity can fill up fast so be sure to check availability before packing. But if you’re open to “roughing it” there are even more options.
Movie night on the lawn
If you’re missing the movie theater experience, try and recreate it at home — or better yet, in your own backyard. Wireless movie projectors range in cost, depending on how much you’re willing to splurge, but it doesn’t need to set you back hundreds. Some projectors also may have Bluetooth audio capabilities if you don’t have a set of speakers on hand.
Putting up a screen can be as simple as pinning up a plain bed sheet across a fence. Lastly, pull out some chairs or blankets, pick a movie and don’t forget the popcorn.
Community cleanup
Early last year, the #TrashTag Challenge went viral. While many Internet challenges involve learning a short dance or perhaps questionable life choices, the trash tag was surprisingly wholesome. Participants shared before and after photos of themselves and outdoor areas they’d cleaned, often posing with several bags full of trash. To make it more fun for young ones, up the ante by organizing a competition of who can fill the most bags.