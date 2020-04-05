As we wander through our evenings, missing the movies, McCain, and sports, many of us turn to television “streaming.” We use streaming services to bring selected programs to our televisions.
By being choosy about what they watch, streaming viewers can in two weeks learn something about the history of the movies, one interesting evening lesson at a time.
Looking at one movie a decade for the 20th century, we can see how film techniques and fashion changed. And, while being amused, we can learn some things that will make it easier for us to pick what we’ll look at next.
I would start with “The Great Train Robbery” (1903). Like all of the movies I’ll mention here, it is available, sometimes for free, on streaming services including Amazon Prime.
The movie is one of the first to use several techniques we now take for granted in movies. It was directed and written by Edwin S. Porter, who had worked for Edison Manufacturing Company as a cameraman.
“The Great Train Robbery” shows both how an armed gang robs a mail train, which involves a gun battle, and how a quickly-called posse chases the robbers down. Visual and quick, this is a silent film most viewers never forget.
Next, put up your feet and pop some corn. Watching the next movie, D.W. Griffith’s “Intolerance” (1916) is going to take three hours. The original version of the film was even considerably longer.
“Intolerance” tells four stories and includes occasional returns to a scene of a symbolic mother endlessly rocking humanity. Not that the film will ever seem artsy or difficult.
Griffith borrowed his story-telling techniques from Charles Dickens and established almost all the basic methods for telling a story on film. His movie “Birth of a Nation” was very popular, but its racial bigotry also shocked many.
Unhappy that his masterpiece had been criticized, Griffith turned out “Intolerance,” a cluster of stories about people suffering because of prejudice. Like Dickens, Griffith sometimes seems sentimental. But the set of stories is impressive and effective.
Then see one last silent movie, Sergei Eisenstein’s “Battleship Potemkin.” This 1915 movie runs about 70 minutes.
The Russian film was financed to celebrate the Communist revolution. It shows events in Odessa and in the Black Sea as the crew of one Tsarist battleship crew joins those revolting against the government.
There are some famous scenes here and images you will already know.
This piece is like a Saturday morning serial. In its next installment, we will get to movies with sound and color.