The beetles are out touring and maybe in your garden this summer. These beetles are probably not an act you want to see. They will be performing on many of our plants and leaving behind a potentially trashed garden.
Opening for the first time in my garden are the Japanese Beetles. I have caught four doing their thing on my pole beans. Adults feed on over 300 species of plants including rose, linden, crabapple and grape. Adult Japanese Beetles are approximately a 7/16-inch long and metallic green with coppery wing covers. They sport approximately 14 white dots made up of tufts of hair that project from under the edges of the wing covers on the back half of the insect.
Cucumber Beetles are either stripped or spotted. Both are a 1/4-inch in size with a pale yellow-green coloring. They feed primarily on cucumber, cantaloupe, squash, pumpkin, gourd and watermelon, but they may also feed on beans, corn, potatoes and more. When the vining crop appears to wilt and die overnight, the cause is often bacterial wilt, and cucumber beetles transfer the disease as they feed.
Blister Beetles have long, slender bodies with a relatively large head. These insects release a caustic substance when crushed that can raise blisters on the skin. The most common gray and stripped beetles feed on tomatoes, beans and other vegetables.
Green June Beetles are the largest beetle in this group. The adults feed on ripening fruits in season. Larvae feed mainly on humus in the soil but will feed on grass roots. These beetles have a dull, velvety green and tan coloration. The underside is more of an iridescent green. Most noticeable are their poor navigational skills hovering close to the ground and seem to fly until they hit something. They also give off a buzzing sound that sounds somewhat like a bumble bee.
More information on beetles is available online. Search for the “Common Plant Problems in Kansas” for up-to-date control measures. This will allow you to draw the curtain on their performance.
