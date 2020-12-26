Principal photography has finished for an independent film production in Onaga featuring a Bollywood actress in the lead role.
Hal Dace director of the feature-length science fiction film “The Xenophobes,” said he will be visiting various actors over the next month to get close-up shots for scenes where characters are talking via video conference. Dace, who is based in Manhattan, said he will begin editing in about a week, but a firm post-production schedule has not been written down.
“It depends on how many CGI artists I can get,” Dace said. “I’ve got two lined up… I’m hoping to get one to two more if possible. There’s loads and loads of special effects in this film.”
The film’s plot centers on a crew of American astronauts who make a friendly mission to outer space to meet intelligent life on another planet. Dace said the spaceship’s captain, portrayed by Svetlana Tulasi, does not get a chance to exercise her genius at negotiating peaceful results, as she immediately must resort to violence to save her ship. Tulasi, a Bollywood dancer and actress, said she has worked previously on shorter projects in Russia and Ukraine as well as her native India, but this is her first major project in the United States.
“This was my first time in Kansas specifically, and I didn’t know what to expect,” Tulasi said. “The biggest thing I’ve found is warmth, the way people welcomed me. People are the best resource here, I think.”
Tulasi has toured the U.S. as part of traditional Bollywood dance productions and said her pre-COVID life involved traveling from city to city. She said she, along with many other artists, are simply happy to be back to work on an actual film set.
“I had quite a long pause with COVID-19, so I was really happy to be back to work, and I feel like that was a common thing between me and the rest of the cast,” Tulasi said.
Dace said nobody in the cast and crew of about 60 people came down with COVID-19 during the production. Even with difficulties scheduling coronavirus tests, Dace said everybody on the production was aware of the conditions they were filming under, and that most people were willing to live like hermits to remain safe.
“One person did have to go into quarantine, but luckily that’s all,” Dace said. “All of us were nervous about it, but all of us were so excited to make this film we decided to go ahead, and we got really lucky.”
Dace said he traveled a lot as a child. He graduated from Manhattan High School, where he won the best actor award in 1981, and immediately moved to London, England, to pursue a career in filmmaking. His first job was an assistant film editor for the BBC, and he worked in the United Kingdom for more than 20 years. He said he always hoped to become a director someday, especially for a science fiction film.
“I feel like it’s arrogant to try to become a producer or director if you don’t know each job forwards and backwards,” Dace said. “I’m not the kind of director who likes to stand and watch people do work; I always want to help set up equipment and be friends with the crew so when I ask them an artistic question, they see me as an equal and are willing to give advice.”
Dace said he was never completely happy in London, and that he always felt in the back of his mind he would return to Manhattan one day to make his sci-fi feature. He said he wants to get a film studio going in the area someday, and that the Flint Hills are the perfect place for it.
“There’s a huge amount of talent here, so to me it’s a no-brainer to have a studio,” Dace said. “The talent that is homegrown always leaves, but there are famous people who came from Manhattan, so why do people have to leave here? It would be great if they didn’t have to leave.”
Tulasi said she would love to work with Dace and the rest of the cast again, and that she will miss Kansans when she returns to Los Angeles.
“I have worked in some very toxic environments, but in this situation, Hal was with us, not above us,” Tulasi said. “He was very helpful in giving set directions and trying to find the perfect balance between how he sees the scene and how we feel it should be performed.”
Dace said he will shop around for a distributor for the film as well as potential festivals to enter. He said the story and acting are so strong that he has confidence in a limited theatrical release in the future, but the main goal is to secure a good streaming platform to host the movie. Dace said science fiction does not usually fair too well in film festivals, however there are plenty of exceptions.
Tulasi said this film project provided her an opportunity as a woman of Indian origin to dive into a role that branches away from the stereotypical “pretty girl character.”
“I don’t think we’ve seen that in movies, even in Bollywood,” Tulasi said. “I feel like this could be an inspiring moment for little girls to pursue something empowering; it’s really cool that someone who looks like me was part of something like this.”