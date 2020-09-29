Live performances may be all but shut down in London’s West End and Big Apple’s Broadway (the Met just announced cancellation of all live opera until at least next fall), but the MAC Theater’s 2020-21 season kicked off Friday with a presentation of Joseph Kesselring’s 1941 comic warhorse “Arsenic and Old Lace” in the Grosh Performance Hall. Closing week performances are set for October 2-4.
Of all the opening nights I’ve attended, this one had to be the weirdest. A mere ticket wouldn’t get you in the door. You had to wear a mask (a supply handy if you came without) and get your lack of fever validated with a forehead scanner.
Printed programs, yes, but no greeters passing them out and no bar service and no “afterglow” reception. Inside, no sections or rows, but rather pairs of chairs spread to insure safe distancing. All told, enough safety measures to keep you ever aware of the perils of our time.
As if that weren’t caution enough, once the lights came up on set, we found that the actors too wore masks. That theirs were see-through made them less obtrusive, but even with face mics to help get the words out speech often seemed trapped within the bubble. Still, camaraderie among the cast seemed solid as ever and went a long way to keeping the show as “live” as today’s circumstances permit.
MAC Executive Director Penny Senften’s “welcome back” program letter noted that it’s been 26 years since their last “Arsenic” outing, so naturally I had to have a look at my 1994 reviews folder.
Back then I found it creaky but still able to hit our funny zone. It still feels old hat in 2020 but less hilarious, as with over 200,000 in our country dead of coronavirus, joshing about buried bodies in the cellar is a tougher sell.
That said, 2020’s cast holds its own when power-matched against 1994’s. To be sure, Sandy Chastan and Mary Elizabeth Atwood were a memorable duo, but 2020’s Louise Benjamin and Nellie Bucholtz manage to be every bit as deliciously innocent in their utterly loony benevolence.
As our pair of “near normals,” Mortimer Brewster and Elaine Harper, Andrew Smith and Suliel Sapp were as hyper-twitterpated and transparently goo-goo-eyed as masking allowed them to be. Smith’s energy level seemed especially pronounced, ranging from expansive to explosive, as if to stress his symbolic first-local-survivor of COVID status. In any event, it was good to see him so fiddle fit.
Donald Davis’s crazed (and refaced) “evil brother” Jonathan was a scary menace (why did he decide not to use that cleaver, huh?), all the more so when intimidating (and being enabled by) Alicia Willard’s utterly ditzy cosmetic surgeon Dr. Einstein.
Of course it was sad not having the late Rix Shanline to do a fourth reprise of his take on Teddy “Charge!” Brewster, but Donald Houston filled the “presidential” office with a full measure of TR’s “bully” swagger and an overflowing cup of San Juan Hill gusto.
It was good to see some other familiar troupers as well: Kim Riley, Frank Siegle, Audrey Artis. And working her totally predictable directoral magic, Penny Cullers almost succeeded in keeping us from recognizing that this script needs more than a few less lines.
But pleasure in a plague year being hard to come by, we need to be grateful for every feast put before us. Kudos, all!