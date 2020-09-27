Kevin Rabas was born to be a writer. Poet laureate of Kansas, winner of the Langston Hughes Award for Poetry and the Victor Contoski Award — his story begins long before his time at Kansas State.
Rabas was raised in a little sky-blue house with a big garden out front. After a day of work in construction, his father would come home and tend to their corn, potatoes and strawberries that always seemed to be a shade too green for picking.
Rabas was first introduced to writing by his mother. She was a journalist at the Shawnee Journal Herald and would often let him tag along to her interviews around Kansas City. As soon as he was old enough to walk he was holding microphone cords up off the ground so they wouldn’t get tangled in the long grass while his mom was talking. When he was especially good, his mom would take him to the Journal-Herald, put him up on her shoulders, and let him run the waxer — a 20th-century staple of newspapers that was used to stick newsprint to support boards before the press pushed the day’s stories onto its pages.
So, when he entered Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, signing up for the school newspaper was a no-brainer. It was only a short step from there to University News, UMKC’s independent student newspaper. Rabas’ favorite memory from his time at the UN begins unconventionally. He was sleeping at the UN building one night, exhausted from the days studies and upcoming print deadlines, when he, “woke up to pounding on the door and police sirens. It was the middle of the night, and I was very tired, so they must have been knocking for quite some time. I went to go open the door and it was a policewoman who asked, ‘Did you see him? Did you get a good look at his face?’ I told her I had no idea what she was talking about. She said, ‘The man who broke in and stole the computers, did you see him?’ So apparently I slept through a robbery.”
Rabas graduated from UMKC in 1996 with an English degree and enrolled in Kansas State University’s English master’s program with an emphasis in creative writing. It was here in Manhattan that Rabas developed his voice, skill and style.
At that time Jonathan Holden, Elizabeth Dodd and Steve Heller were his professors in the English Department, and Dennis Wilson was director of jazz. Why jazz? Alongside his passion for the pen, Rabas can play a mean beat on drums. His jazz roots run all the way back to middle school when Doug Talley, a jazz saxophonist and educator, offered a free after-school jazz club. Rabas loved it. In traditional jazz fashion, these club meetings were improvisational, valued ingenuity, and conducted in a call-and-response, church-like setting. Rabas recalls, “He’d play a tune on sax and then expect the ensemble of middle school saxophonists to play the riff back to him. I was the only one playing the drums, so he would often call out, ‘You, too, on drums!’”
Later Dennis Wilson, the director of jazz at K-State, “helped broaden my horizons both as a drummer and as a jazz musician” Rabas said.
◊◊◊◊◊
To date Rabas has published seven books of jazz poetry and won the Langston Hughes Award for Poetry. Jazz poetry, according to Rabas, “is poetry written to be played in a jazz setting with instruments and music or it is poetry written in a jazzy way.” Langston Hughes’s The Weary Blues is a great example of the latter of those definitions — infused with and inspired by the motif, style and soul of the jazz genre.
Rabas’ connection to jazz informs his work from the beginning of his career until the present day. Whether it was a 40-stop drum-poetry tour of Kansas — reciting lyrics while playing his own harmony on the drum set; or his current grant to research and write about Charlie “Bird” Parker — the late great Kansas-native saxophonist that inspired Rabas’ most recent collection, Bird Book — Rabas’ jazz roots run deep.
◊◊◊◊◊
Elizabeth Dodd, professor of creative writing and poetry at K-State, recalls Rabas’ love for Charlie Parker and all things jazz, “in a single room, in the stinky basement of Eisenhower Hall, Kevin was always writing very experimental poems and infusing his writing with the rhythm and style of jazz. One day I walked into the classroom, and he had hauled in and set up his entire drum kit in the back of the room and was playing drums while reciting his work like it was some sort of concert.”
Dodd’s favorite memory of Rabas? “Kevin was convinced that I did not listen to enough jazz. So, at the end of the year he brought in a little mix tape that he made for me full of his favorite jazz music — almost exclusively Charlie ‘Bird’ Parker’s work. That mix tape still sits on my desk even though I no longer have any way to play it.”
Dodd’s experience teaching Rabas at K-State and her later professional relationship with Rabas when he became a professor has given her insight into what drives Rabas. “Kevin is a wonderfully energetic force for poetry in Kansas,” she said. “He is a dedicated educator, and his work as editor for Kansas magazines and as poet laureate of Kansas has given back so much to our state.”
◊◊◊◊◊
In 2017, after a lengthy application review process by Humanities Kansas, Rabas became the sixth poet laureate of Kansas. The poet laureate “promotes the humanities as a public resource for all Kansans,” according to the Humanities Kansas website. Rabas toured Kansas, performing or speaking at 40 events.
Rabas also curated and created two anthologies: “Bards Against Hunger: Kansas,” a collection dedicated to hunger awareness with a portion of the proceeds going to Harvesters-Topeka, and “Kansas Letters to a Young Poet,” a conversation between experienced and less experienced poets intended to help support and mentor up and coming poets.
Another book that Rabas wrote, this time at K-State, was “Green Bike.” Along with a few fellow master’s students, Rabas wrote a novel that takes place in Manhattan and features many locations familiar to Manhattanites. “Green Bike” — a group novel — follows students, professors and friends through a few different plot-lines encompassing college life and beyond.
Grounded by the McGuffin, or shared symbol, of a green Schwinn bike, this story follows the lives of the people who own the bike until it is lost, stolen, or sold again to new characters.
Rabas wrote the introductory scene featuring Calvin, whose unrequited love for Bea becomes evident as the story evolves.
“Calvin loved Bea and didn’t want to appear jealous,” he wrote. “He brought home a bread-loaf-sized Saraswati to her. She was seated with her sitar guitar on an enormous blooming lotus, its petals surrounding her like a feather boa. That same day the green bike showed up. Bea looked at the Saraswati and kissed Calvin, then claimed she had ‘things to do’ and rode her bike into town. Calvin lit incense, watched the Saraswati in the yellow embers of autumn, Manhattan-Kansas light.”
Rabas, 46, is the winner of the 2017 Outstanding Alumni Award from the K-State College of Arts and Sciences. His work is available on his website kevinrabas.com and most online retailers. Rabas lives in Emporia with his wife, Lisa, and their son, Eliot. He teaches creative writing and poetry at Emporia State University.