I’m no Pollyanna, but generally I’m someone who sees the glass as half full.
These last six months, it’s been harder at times to be optimistic. You can’t really deny the difficulties in life when there’s a global crisis — especially if every person you see is wearing a mask.
Being at home for an extended time was just the beginning. We now have far more cases of the virus than we did in March, but instead of hunkering down in the safety of our homes, most people are kind of going about their business, which of course has upsides and downsides. The downside, as I see it, is some level of constant stress about the threat of catching it.
I have two small kids, so I’ve made an extra effort to keep that stress in check. I want to maintain my sanity, especially for their sake. I’ve tried to take time to consider what’s good in life and what I’m thankful for.
As we hit roughly the six-month mark of the pandemic, I thought it might be useful to note some of the silver linings of this crazy time.
Live streaming music
performances
If you have any musicians in your life, there’s a good chance that they haven’t had as many opportunities to perform lately. But many of them are trying to make up for that with regular performances that they stream or record on Facebook or YouTube. It’s probably not the same to be playing guitar in one’s empty apartment, but I’ve been able to catch far more of my friends’ performances than I did before the pandemic.
One friend does a weekly kids sing-along that my son really enjoys.
And a friend of my cousin, who lives in Washington, D.C., did a live piano bar for her birthday, which was actually delightful. I felt like I got to be part of an occasion that I otherwise would have missed. You get to make comments and requests, and — importantly — you can still give the performer tips via Venmo and other apps. People have to make a living.
A related silver lining: more new movies streaming.
To-go cocktails
Kansas legislators changed the law to allow restaurants and bars to sell adult beverages to-go, and boy, I’m glad they did.
While we couldn’t go out as much, it was a fun treat once in a while to get whiskey punch in a can from Bourbon & Baker or a jug of sangria from Coco Bolo’s. Perhaps the most whimsical are the tropical drinks from Pool House, some of which are served in bags with a straw and a paper umbrella. I hope the to-go cocktail is here to stay.
Menu innovations
As with the cocktails, a lot of restaurants found ways to innovate during the stay-at-home period, and I think it’s been great to see what new things they’ve come up with. Some offer family meal bundles or more kids menu options.
More time outdoors
It’s no secret that since we can’t be together indoors, more people are spending time outside. If you’ve been to the camping/fishing section of any big retailer lately, you may have noticed that the merchandise is not fully stocked.
Especially through the summer, stores could barely keep tents and sleeping bags in stock. Bikes were flying off the shelves. That’s still likely to be true through the fall and beyond.
If the pandemic inspired you to dust off some old sports equipment, great. Let’s hope people keep the habit and continue to pursue outdoor hobbies.