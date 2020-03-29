Paintings hang on display behind locked doors. Stages often filled with song remain silent.
Manhattan’s arts community, like industries across the county, is feeling the effects of closures and cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic. After going dark for a time, various arts organizations are adjusting to the circumstances, planning for the future and finding new ways to connect with local art enthusiasts that will outlast the situation.
“It will be a kind of permanent improvement of our effort to give the community a useful, enjoyable experience,” said Linda Duke, director of the Beach Museum of Art.
The Beach Museum, the Manhattan Arts Center and the Strecker Nelson West Gallery have all closed their galleries. The MAC and McCain Auditorium have had to reschedule or cancel performances.
The annual Arts in Park series put on by the City of Manhattan is, for now, planning to move ahead as scheduled, according to Zachary Bayless, a recreation supervisor with the Manhattan Parks and Recreation department. Bayless said he is cautiously optimistic the series will be able to go on as planned but said officials “are very much in a wait and see mode right now.” The first concert is currently scheduled for June 5.
The MAC plans to offer some resources online on various social media. Penny Senften, executive director, said some of their classes quickly began using things like Zoom to meet virtually, so they could still offer critique on each others’ work and have the interaction.
“It’s really heartwarming and amazing to see people take that initiative,” Senften said.
Strecker Nelson West had been offering appointments to view art in the gallery until Riley County announced a stay-at-home order on Friday (Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Saturday). People can still shop on the gallery’s website and items can be put on hold until people can safely come see the work in person.
Alyn West, co-owner and gallerist for Strecker Nelson West, said one of her initial concerns, after the health of staff and customers, was how the gallery could be affected financially, although she said she was optimistic that her business would weather the situation and come back intact.
“I was obviously concerned because we’re a retail establishment, and we rely on sales to keep the doors open and artists rely on those sales, too,” West said. “Buying art is not foremost in people’s minds, and that is of course understandable.”
Senften said a potential financial hit was concerning to her, too, but that she felt the center had a safety net that would allow them to move forward. She said she hoped donations to the center would help the MAC get through the loss of revenue like ticket sales from “The Sound of Music” and other canceled performances, although Senften would like to reschedule some performances for later in the year.
She estimated “The Sound of Music,” which she hopes to reschedule, would have generated $10,000 to $12,000 over a three-weekend run.
The MAC is planning for summer camps and the 2020-21 season in hopes the pandemic will have passed.
Todd Holmberg, executive director of McCain Auditorium, said cancellations would mean a financial loss for the auditorium, too. With rescheduled shows, he said, the venue’s upcoming 50th anniversary season would be even more packed than usual, but he was disappointed about the missed shows.
“I was heartbroken,” Holmberg said in an email. “I was heartbroken for 7,000 patrons who were looking forward to a McCain Performance Series show. I was disappointed for several hundred middle school children who were excited to attend a free matinee performance of George Orwell’s ‘1984,’ many who would have attended a dramatic play for the first time in their lives. I also began thinking about my friends and colleagues who are artists and other performing arts professionals who will be facing financial hardships and massive job loss.”
Duke said she wanted to ensure the Beach’s collection was still available to the public. The museum staff used the time working from home to ramp up its use of online programming. The museum will offer virtual access to exhibitions and collections through its website as well as roll out videos on its YouTube channel.
“We want to be especially sure that the collection and experiences with art are still available,” Duke said. “That’s our job.”
Duke said she thought it would create a permanent place for this kind of virtual experience in the art world. Because they are becoming necessary tools during this time, Duke said she thought people would see the value in them and continue using them in the future.
“I have a feeling that after the fear of contagion dies down, people will still want those things because they were meaningful,” Duke said. “I don’t think they compete with visits to the museum. It’s not the same thing at all. If people have a positive experience with them online, they might be more likely to come in.”
All of these organizations said they would rely on the advice of health officials to determine when they could reopen and would be ready to go whenever those experts said it was safe to do so.
Senften said the shutdown has been a reminder of how the arts can connect people.
“Being part of a cast or being in a class, we tend to take that for granted,” she said. “A lot of things, we’re going to need to appreciate more. Hopefully that will last after this crisis because I’m sure we’ll come through.”
West also said she hoped people would come out of quarantine with a greater appreciation for the role arts play in everyday life.
“We’re kind of putting all the arts on hold, and I hope people realize what a very big part of our lives they are,” she said.