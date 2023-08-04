Drag, music and pole dancing are some of the things you’ll find in “Topsy-Turvy: A Musical Revue.”
“Topsy-Turvy,” which opened the Manhattan Arts Center’s 2023-24 season Friday night, allows for the performers to sing songs they may have always wanted to do, but maybe couldn’t in the past. This is true for performer Tyler Woods, who picked two songs that present more of who he is as a person and as a performer.
“Sometimes topsy turvy is telling the truth,” Woods said.
This show allows the performers to do acts they usually would not get cast in because of various factors such as gender, age or not fitting the typical role description.
“You doing it might bring a different meaning to the song,” director Linda Uthoff said. “If I was going to do a song from Annie, me singing ‘the sun will come out tomorrow’ is different from a 10-year-old singing it.”
The show is unique to the MAC and was created in a collaborative effort between Uthoff and the cast. Uthoff met with each member of the show and she created acts that best fit them.
Woods sang “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid” and “Not My Father’s Son” from “Kinky Boots.”
Woods said he’s always wanted to play Ursula and that the character was inspired by drag queen Divine. He added that “Not My Father’s Son” is not necessarily out of his wheelhouse, but feels very autobiographical to him.
“I don’t know if the MAC crowd had necessarily seen me be myself on stage or sing the way I want to sing on stage,” Woods said. “It’s nice to be able to do some songs that they haven’t seen me in and I don’t actually ever get to play the villain, so that’s what’s so fun for Ursula for me. I get to be somebody that’s a little bit rotten, off the chain and a little crazy.”
Dom Cavicchia, another performer who has been sound designer for recent shows at the MAC, is singing a song from “Dear Evan Hansen.” This is the first time since 2009 he has taken the stage.
“When Linda said audition for something you normally wouldn’t get to do, I thought this was a great opportunity to get back on the stage,” Cavicchia said. “The song from Dear Evan Hansen is about social anxiety but I thought waving through a window, I’m in that tech window all the time. I thought, what a good opportunity to highlight the technicians who a seen.”
The show includes a range of musical acts from various musicals, and music icons such as Billy Joel and Ethel Merman.
“Topsy-Turvy” performances continue Saturday and Sunday; and Aug. 11-13. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.