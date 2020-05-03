Social distancing measures have kept many people physically apart from their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean all connection has been lost. Many have turned to phone calls, video chats and drive-by celebrations to stay in touch, and Mother’s Day on May 10 will be no exception.
Many mothers will appreciate handwritten letters or homemade gifts, but if you have the means to do so, consider shopping local. Several businesses have made it easier to send gifts for the special day, and The Mercury compiled a few different options.
Balloon “bombs”
Confetti and Cashmere, a party and event design boutique, are offering Mother’s Day “balloon bombs.” She’ll be surprised to find balloons and a little accompanying gift kit sitting out on the front porch.
One of the boutique’s options is spa-themed and comes with a candle, face mask and bath bomb. Another comes with a coffee mug and chocolates. Personalize the gift a bit further by including your own message to print on the balloons.
Confetti and Cashmere will deliver gifts for free on May 9.
Pricing: $35-$50
Bouquets
Beautiful, vibrant flowers are usually a good go-to gift for good reason. They help bring life and color into a room, and in addition, bring refreshing smells inside. Steve’s Floral has some specially-made arrangements you can choose from, but of course, customizing your own bouquet is always an option. Orders can be picked up at the front door or delivered.
Pricing: $40-$200 for prearranged bouquets
Accessories and pamper bundle
The Boutique has created customizable gift packages that come with earrings and hand lotions of your choice, perfume, flowers and chocolate. Options can be found on The Boutique MHK Facebook page, and a stylist can help select items if you need help choosing.
Orders can be placed by emailing lindsay@theboutiquemhk.com the items of your choice and including a contact phone number. Quantities of the packages are limited, but The Boutique also has a variety of other clothing, jewelry, lotions and more available. The store is offering free gift wrapping and can deliver locally on May 9 or ship items.
Pricing: $55
At-home facials
With beauty services being closed during the pandemic, consider helping recreate a pampering, spa experience at home with Platinum & Company’s Facial in a Box. You can choose package types based on skin type or concern. Each kit comes with a headband and scrunchie, cleanser, exfoliator, lip scrub, jelly mask, cotton rounds, spatula, toner, serum, moisturizer and hand lotion. Using the code SHOPLOCAL will give you free delivery within Manhattan.
Pricing: $49
Wine
From a full and dry red blend wine to a sweet, white moscato, Liquid Art Winery’s e-shop allows shoppers to opt for curbside pickup, which is available seven days a week, or ship a taste of the Flint Hills across the country. Its products come from fruits grown right here in Kansas, and even Manhattan itself.
Pricing: Bottles $15-$25