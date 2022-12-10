The Flint Hills Children’s Choir is hauling out the holly for its upcoming performance.
The Flint Hills Children’s Choir will put on a holiday show at 7 p.m. Sunday at McCain Auditorium. Executive director and founder Janie Brokenicky said the show is a chance for the group to share the stage with other local performers and perform familiar songs during the season.
“The audience is going to recognize almost every piece that we do, so it makes them connected instantly to what they’re watching,” Brokenicky said. “I think it’s so exciting to collaborate with other local organizations because there’s so much talent in this community.”
The group put on its first holiday show in 2017. Brokenicky said that show was well received so they decided to bring it back. This year’s incarnation is a collaboration with other local artists the Manhattan High Chamber Orchestra, Bates Dance Studio and Little Apple Aerials.
Brokenicky said she formed the group with another local music teacher in 2015 because she wanted to provide youth a chance to get involved in music education outside of what might be provided at their schools.
“We saw a need in the community for young musicians to sing in a choir before they are able to join a choir in their school or in addition to if it’s something they really want to focus on,” Brokenicky said.
In the seven years since its inception, the choir has grown from 28 members from four schools to 86 members from 23 area elementary, middle and high schools. Now there are two choirs, the Bluestem Choir for 3rd through 5th graders and the Konza Choir for students in 6th through 10th grade.
They put on a large concert at the end of each semester and also perform in smaller groups for local clubs and events.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to perform for the community,” Brokenicky said.
Brokenicky sang with a traveling choir when she was a child and wanted to give area kids the same opportunity because of what she learned from it.
“It expanded my knowledge of the world, and that always stuck with me, how formative that was in my own journey” she said.
The choirs have been able to go on several trips and even performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Brokenicky said those experiences help open the students’ eyes to more of the world around them.
“It makes students more accepting and open-minded because they experience different cultures and different ways of life from what they see in their everyday lives,” Brokenicky said.
The choir went on its first international trip this year, performing in Scotland. When Queen Elizabeth II died this fall, Brokenicky said one ceremony took place in one of the places in the UK the choir had sung. She said this can make the world smaller for the students.
“Her casket was sitting in the exact cathedral in Edinburgh that we sang in three months before that,” she said. “For the students to be able to understand, it makes it more real to them and they realize they’re part of something bigger than just Kansas.”