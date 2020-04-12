We are constructing an imaginary class in movie history. Because many of us are currently home-bound, I’ve selected only movies that can be played on your television using a “streaming” service. All of the films mentioned below are available via Amazon’s “Prime” streaming service.
In the last piece, we discussed some important and entertaining silent films. By 1933 studios and theaters were equipped to make and show movies with recorded talking and music. And showing times between one and two hours were becoming standard.
Our movie from 1933 is the Marx Brother’s “Duck Soup.” If you can find it, “Horse Feathers” (1932) will work even better to give you a taste of what the former vaudevillians could do to entertain. “Duck Soup” is an anti-war satire which makes fun of rising fascist dictators in Europe.
1941’s “Citizen Kane” is about a wealthy American who wants to hold public office. But a romance with a singer of modest talent upends his life. We get the story through interviews with several of his former associates. Many critics think this is the greatest narrative movie of all times. Rosebud.
The public may think more of 1942’s “Casablanca,” another influential and entertaining movie about the effects of World War II on individuals. If you like romance in movies, this is for you.
By 1950 Japanese director Kurosawa had mastered the American art. Several of his movies were ingenious westerns set in medieval Japan—his “Seven Samurai” for example was re-made as “The Magnificent Seven.”
“Homonym,” his masterpiece, is another multi-narrator film, only this time the speakers tell over-lapping stories that sometimes disagree. It is about crimes committed in a forest. A highwayman is being tried, and we hear the evidence, some of it from a ghost.
By the 1960s most movies were being made in color. Michelangelo Antonioni’s “Blow-Up” depends a lot on its look. And, after all, its central character is a fashion photographer in Swinging London who needs to decide what to do about a murder he seems to have witnessed in a city park.
“The Man Who Would be King” is another great favorite, a 1975 pairing of Sean Connery and Michael Caine in a Rudyard Kipling story about Army veterans in 19th century British India. The movie was directed by John Huston, a member of one of the most important Hollywood families.
For the 1980s, see The Shining. This effective film will introduce some to director Stanley Kubrick and will represent the horror genre in our streaming survey of cinematic styles. Pay attention to the low, moving camerawork, made possible by new equipment.
To finish up, see a movie by great American director (and Kansas Citian) Robert Altman, a movie about Hollywood. “The Player” is a crime story, full of suspense, that also uses dozens of recognizable stars and ends on the gallop.
Without leaving your armchair, then, you will have seen some famous films, you will have explored the trends in movie making for Hollywood’s first century, and you will have had lots of movie-watching fun. This is the way to shelter in place.