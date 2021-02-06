Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (it’s a week from Sunday, if you need a reminder), and even if your plans don’t involve leaving the house, can still have fun. If you’re still in need of an idea for you and your significant other that day, consider the following activities that you can enjoy at home or away with plenty of physical distancing.
Staycation at a hotel
You don’t need to travel to the next town over to feel like you’re on vacation. Book a short stay at a local hotel or AirBnb for a change of scenery. Sleep in, order room service and just relax. If you really want to commit to the idea, spend the day time pretending to be tourists in your own hometown. Get a wide view the city at the Bluemont Scenic overlook, take a picture with the Willie statue in the K-State Student Union and grab a sweet treat in the ‘Ville. Even if you’ve done those things countless times before, it can be fun to make a day of it.
Cook a meal together from scratch
Put your skills working together to the test and try to create a three-course meal (appetizers, entrees and desserts) from scratch. Play it safe by making dishes you’ve done before or challenge yourself to creating a dish from another culture. If that sounds like a bit much, it’s OK to order something from your favorite local restaurant, but you should still try to bake a dessert together.
And if following a recipe isn’t your thing, you can try signing up for a virtual cooking class, so an instructor can walk you through the process and answer questions you might have along the way.
Paint night
Slow down and paint happy little clouds together. Pick up a few paint colors, brushes and canvases and queue up a Bob Ross video. His techniques are fairly simple yet create works that look complicated, so you might be amazed at what landscape you can churn out even if you’re not gifted at art.
Another option is going to one of the local businesses that offers painting projects. Pick an unglazed pottery piece from Uncorked Inspirations. If you don’t want to paint at their studio, you can grab a take-home kit. Take it back later to be glazed and fired. Similarly, you can paint your own custom sign at Board and Brush.
Do a wine tasting
What’s fancier than sipping on a bit of wine and sampling delicious cheeses? If you’d like to go in-person, Liquid Art Winery has opened its adjacent event center to allow people to enjoy the experience in a physically distanced setting, but it also offers a pickup option for its products. There also are some places online you can purchase a wine-tasting kit and have it shipped to your house. Then you can participate in a live event with a sommelier walking you through the selections.
Reminisce about old times
The longer you and your significant other have been together the better. Pull out the old photo albums and take a walk down memory lane, taking turns recalling what was going on in the photo and what was going on in your lives back then. If your memories are captured digitally, you can make an event of it by trying to project them on the TV or a projector screen, but even seeing them on a larger computer monitor or laptop screen can help you see all the details better.
Get outside
It seems to be getting colder this month, so this suggestion is highly dependent on the weather or how resilient you are in the cold. If you’re up for it, however, consider going on a brisk bike ride or walk through the Konza Prairie or local parks. If anything, the biting cold may have you feeling even more awake and energized, so you can warm up inside and enjoy some hot, cozy beverages.