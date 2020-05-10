With performances postponed or canceled and galleries shuttered, some area arts organizations are finding ways to connect with audiences digitally.
Local venues are using online means, from virtual exhibit tours to online discussion groups, to keep the public in touch with their artistic sides.
MANHATTAN ARTS CENTER
Manhattan Arts Center is planning a performance of a live performance via Zoom later this month. Executive director Penny Senften said playwright Rich Orloff reached out and said he had adapted his show, “Days of Possibilities,” for Zoom.
The show is set in the 1960s and follows stories about college activism in response to the Vietnam War. The MAC is planning a virtual performance on May 23.
Although not all the details are nailed down yet, Senften said she thought it was a good idea, especially as a way for actors to continue performing.
“We thought it would be something for the actors, to keep them busy,” she said. “They miss doing their shows.”
The MAC reached out to everyone who had been in a show for the last three years and invited them to audition, also via Zoom. Senften said preparing the performance in a digital space made some things easier while posing other challenges.
“You don’t need as much rehearsal because there’s no blocking and some of those other things,” she said. “It will be interesting for the director as well, doing something where you can’t actually see someone’s movements.”
Several MAC classes also have moved online. Music instruction with the Community School for the Performing Arts is conducted via Zoom, as are the private music lessons of around 130 students.
Many of the visual arts groups, such as the watercolor studio, are still communicating via Zoom and email to share and critique each other’s work.
“It’s not ideal by any means but it’s not an uncommon method,” said Michele Ward, the MAC’s director of education and marketing.
Ward said the center has been using social media to offer other resources to studio members.
“We’re trying to share lots of resources so they can continue to be creative,” Ward said. “They rely on each other to get through the creative process.”
Senften said the center plans to hang an exhibit in its gallery soon. The MAC hope by that point it will be able to allow small groups to view it but also are planning a virtual tour.
BEACH MUSEUM OF ART
One resource that has taken shape at the Beach Museum since its closure is “Thinking About Pictures,” or TAP. The program shows users the image of a work of art and gives them prompts about the work.
Director Linda Duke said the questions are designed to help people developing critical thinking and observation skills. The program asks users to make observations about the work, what they like about it or how it makes them feel.
“It’s not always easy to find the words to describe how a piece made you feel,” Duke said.
Once users have completed their responses, they can look back at everything they’ve written and learn more about the image if they’d like. Duke said it can work with one person or a group could go through it together. It also could be a useful tool for a parent to go through with their child.
Duke worked with K-State’s IT Service department to build TAP, and the images are all pulled from “Inspirations: Art for Storytelling,” the exhibit paired with this year’s Kansas Libraries summer reading theme, “A Universe of Stories.”
The museum also started a new group for children and families called Beach Buddies. Beach Buddies now has around 70 families in a Facebook group that shares art-related educational material.
Kathrine Schlageck, associate curator of education, said the museum posts a variety of activities for kids and families on the Beach Buddies page, from writing prompts to art projects to story readings. She said programming will ramp up as summer begins.
“Once kids are out of school, it’s something parents might need even more,” Schlageck said.
The activities also are inspired by the summer reading theme. Schlageck said each week will feature activities surrounding one piece from the exhibit, including supply lists for any art projects.
The activities tie in with summer ArtSmart classes that will go digital because of the pandemic. The museum will offer the classes for free this year and will host weekly Zoom discussions. They will do a similar discussion on Facebook the next day.
“We’ll try to bring the artwork to life and try to do discussion live like we would in the gallery,” Schlageck said.
The Beach also offers virtual exhibits and a searchable database of its collections on its website, beach.k-state.edu.