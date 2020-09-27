SUNDAY
Downtown Art and Architectural Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Walk downtown between the Manhattan Public Library and Blue Earth Plaza to find features in the scavenger hunt. Begin in the library atrium, write the address or location under the photo, return it to the library and receive a small prize.
Autumn Car Cruise, 1-2 p.m.
Depart Midwest Dream Car Collection for an afternoon cruise. All cars welcome.
Open Trails Days at Prariewood, 4-8 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map, then hit the dirt. Good walking shoes, bug spray and water encouraged. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga with Jessica Elmore, 4:30 p.m.
Jessica Elmore will speak after yoga led by Jessa Voos.
No cost, but donation will go toward Thrive!
Limit 20 participants. Register online at eventbrite.com by searching Pioneer Women Yoga at Prairiewood.
MONDAY
Plan for Tomorrow, Today, 10 a.m.
Workshop for senior living and care options.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz.
“Manage Your Money. Reach Your Dream,” 4 p.m.
Comedic financial speaker Colin Ryan will discuss handling personal finances. Attendees have a chance to win a copy of his book.
Zoom link and password will be released at 2 p.m. on K-State UPC website.
K-State Women’s Golf at Schooner Fall Classic, all day.
Also, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Norman, Oklahoma.
TUESDAY
Lou Douglas Lecture: The Long Road to Women’s Suffrage in Kansas, 7 p.m.
Diane Eickhoff, historian and author, will present the history of Kansas women’s suffrage.
No cost.
Register at tryufm.org to receive a Zoom link.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Virtual Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-noon.
Market will feature homemade and homegrown items from members of K-State.
Website and vendors will be unveiled that morning on K-State’s website.
Yoga Storytime Craft Giveaway, 10 a.m.
Pick up a free take and make yoga storytime craft related to the upcoming week’s preschooler online yoga storytime. While supplies last, one craft per child, through October 5.
Also, WoMen & Money webinar: Scams, Fraud & Identity Theft. Register online.
More library events can be found at mhklibrary.org.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4 p.m.
Dillard’s Parking Lot.
Paws of the Patio, 6-9 p.m.
Meet adoptable dogs, with a portion of pizza sales donated to Purple PAWS. Weather permitting.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Sip ‘n Sketch, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Bring a creative imagination and a face mask. Beverages with straws and all sketching supplies provided.
Limited in-person attendance and safety protocols enforced.
Anderson Lawn, K-State.
K-State Volleyball at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Listen: ESPNU, KMAN
Morgantown, WV
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Kansas Invitational, all day.
Also, Saturday and Sunday.
Lawrence, Kansas.
K-State Volleyball, 5 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Paint & Sip: Fall Creek, 6 p.m.
Cost: $32.
Also, Paint & Sip: Wheat Field Saturday at 6 p.m. and Paint & Sip: If You Give a Pig a Pumpkin Sunday at 4 p.m.
For additional information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Pick between four projects with step-by-step directors to create a new piece of decor.
Cost: $68
Also, DIY Doormats at 2 p.m. and SaturDIY at 6 p.m. Saturday.
For additional information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Soccer vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Park.
Rock Creek High School vs Sabetha football, 7 p.m.
Sabetha High School.
Wamego High School vs Paola, 7 p.m.
Paola High School.
Arsenic & Old Lace, 7:30 p.m.
Dark comedy starring the Brewster family.
Also Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday and 2 p.m.
The Wonderful Women of Oz, 7:30 p.m.
Murder mystery of a talent show gone arwy.
Written and directed by Wamego local Bryan Scruggs.
Social distancing automatically implemented when purchasing tickets.
Cost: $35, dessert included.
Also Saturday at 2 p.m., Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
K-State Cross Country at Cowboy Jamboree, all day.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Watch: FS1
Listen: K-State Sports Network
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prariewood, 4-8 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map, then hit the dirt. Good walking shoes, bug spray and water encouraged. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Rd.
ONGOING
StoryWalk Downtown, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Through September 30.
Take a walk with the kids down Poyntz while reading pages from “Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes.” After reading the book’s first pages in the windows of the library, continue walking down Poyntz and look for the following pages in business windows. Afterward, visit the library or Downtown Manhattan office for a small prize.
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at
Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each Wednesday through Sunday.
Mini-maze for kids, as well as main maze, games and food.
Lazy-T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Visit a working farm, try the giant slide, as well as hayrack ride, petting zoo, corn maze and more.
Monday through Saturday, 10-7 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, children 2 and under free.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Exhibit: Animationland.
Through Jan. 3, 2021.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.