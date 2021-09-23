Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message “For Such a Time as This” from Esther 4:13-14. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship is “Valued Families” based on Mark 10:2-26. Our service is in person and online at our webpage, fccmanhattan.org. This Sunday is Reconciliation Sunday, when we give donations to the Disciples of Christ Reconciliation Offering, money used to support diversity and inclusion, to further the work of anti-racism. Monday book study on “Sisters in Arms” is by zoom at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday book study “Reclaiming Church” is at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
First Lutheran Church
The church celebrates the installation of Pastor Stephen Haverlah this Sunday with one service at 10 am, reception following afterwards. Bishop Susan Candea preaching and presiding. Free meals for everyone to-go Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 6 p.m.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will begin the sermon series, “Finding Our Lives Again.” Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Joy of Creation.”
Manhattan Mennonite
We regret that we are still without a cooling system for our sanctuary, so Manhattan Mennonite Church will meet remotely through Zoom on Sunday, Sept. 26. Please contact the church at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org to obtain a link. Linda Lewis will bring the message, Jenny Bergen will present Children’s Moments, and Sharolyn Jackson will share music. Our Worship leader will be Richard Harris. Please follow us on Facebook, Twitter @ManhattanMenno, or our webpage: manhattanmennonitechurch.wordpress.com.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching “Core Values: Serving the Community.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Worship Sunday includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m. Praisefest will be held at CiCo park on Saturday, Sept. 25. Headlining act is Matt Maher. Please bring canned goods to donate to the new Peace-Full Pantry.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class cnd Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has selected Rev. Margaret McGhee to become the next full time priest at St. Paul’s. She will officially start as Rector of St. Paul’s in the last week of November 2021.
McGhee comes to St. Paul’s from Palm Beach, Florida, where she serves as the Associate for Stewardship and Digital Ministry at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.
Although she has lived in many different places, Kansas has been a recurring presence in her life. It’s the place her parents met, the home of family members and friends, and the site of one of her first jobs. She’s excited to return to Kansas, to get to know the people of St. Paul’s, and to learn her way around Manhattan and the Flint Hills.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Thou Shalt Not Fear” taken from the scripture of
John 14:25-27. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship the Board of Deacons is hosting an All Church Picnic. Join us on Mondays at noon in the sanctuary for a video study featuring the ministry of Jesus. The sessions cover the period from Jesus’ calling his disciples to his encounter with the woman at the well. Following the video we will have a time of discussion. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921.
Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, Sept. 26, we launch our annual Musicale celebration, featuring the musical talents of our members and friends. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND
CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Good Life” based on Proverbs 3:1-6. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.