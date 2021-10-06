AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online.
Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live stream our service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Oct. 3 Worship Service.
Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Exodus 4:18-31.
The title of the sermon is “Who’s Got Your Back”? Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, October 10, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message “When Possessions Possess” from Mark 10:17-31. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Patriarchs; Blessed to Be a Blessing” Genesis 12:1-9. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Sin and the Saints” 1 John.5-10. A missions report will be given during the service which will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. E-mail Kathy Lewis for the meeting code. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday October 10 in person in the Sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 am, Pastor Stephen Haverlah preaching. Livestream also available at 10 am, look for the link on our Facebook and website, www.firstlutheranmanhattan.org . Free community meals Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 6 pm, to go only.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM,
93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will have a guest preacher, Antonio Briones, from the Susanna Wesley school in Anapra, Mexico. He will give the sermon, God Is Always Faithful.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Everyone is welcome to share in our worship at 1000 Fremont, 10:45 am Sunday, October 10. We ask that all indoor participants observe health measures (to slow the spread of viral infection) including mask wearing. This protects the most vulnerable of our participants. Georgia Metz will bring the message for us this Sunday. This past Sunday we presented the keys to our church building to our new pastor, Melissa Atchison. Please contact the church at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org if you would like to receive a Zoom link to our worship.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. RUC Campus Pastor Jon Dunning will be preaching Ephesians 3:1-13 “Falling With Style” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
IGNITE Youth Group meets Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday morning worship includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m. Trunk or Treat will be the evening of Oct. 31.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class cnd Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, October 10, we welcome Rev. Christian Watkins of ECM, who shares Finding Our Breath. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Let Him Go” taken from the scripture of
John 20:11-18. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship we have fellowship time in the fellowship hall. Join us on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary for a video study featuring the ministry of Jesus. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Prayers” based on Philippians 1:3-10. Adult fellowship and class at 10. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.