Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
Bluemont Church
Wrapping up Overcoming Fear series this Sunday. Gathering in person at 10:00 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More info at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Lenten Bible Study will be Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Baptist, Baptism, and Jesus” from Matthew 3:1-17. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message on the First Sunday of Lent at our 10:30 a.m. online and in person communion worship is “Miraculous Gospel” based on Galatians 1:1-12. Elders will meet in Fellowship Hall, 4 p.m. Monday at 10:30 a.m. Kansas Disciples Men’s Cabinet will meet in the Conference Room. Tuesday, 8 a.m. Men’s Fellowship meets for breakfast at Vista. Wednesday 9 a.m. Do Day Quilters meet in Fellowship Hall, 9 a.m. Financial Peace Session 4 will be at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall and Faith Sisters Women’s Fellowship meets 7:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “A Longing Heart” Psalm 63. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Forgiveness: The Most Beautiful Word” Luke 23:33-34. A communion will be served and a compassion moment presented.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith”at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com> for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is at 9am. Confirmation is at 11am. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
Mid-week Lenten services are on Wednesdays at 6:30pm, these services will also be live streamed. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will begin our Lenten series called “Return to Me” in his sermon called “Until an Opportune Time”. Communion will be offered this week.
Manhattan
Mennonite Church
The church will be hosting a Zoom Only Sunday Worship on March 6 at 10:45 am, and will repeat this for April 3 and May 1. Email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org by Friday or manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com before Sunday to obtain a Zoom link. Pastor Melissa Atchison will present the first in the Lenten series on “Seeking God’s Ways.”
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 1:1-4 “The Jerusalem Dispatch” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098. Sunday School at 9:00am.
Peace Lutheran
On Wednesdays during Lent, come for a soup supper at 6 p.m., followed by a 30-minute worship service at 6:30. IGNITE Youth Group for 7th-12th graders will meet from 7-8.
On Sundays there is a traditional service at 9 a.m., Christian Education classes for all ages at 10 a.m., and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Visit www.peacemhk.org for more information about ministries at Peace.
St. Luke’s
Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Mid-Week Lent Services — Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays;BASIC-Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary
Magdalene
Orthodox
Christian Chapel
Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve Divine Liturgy this Saturday at 10 a.m. Our services for the Sunday of the Expulsion from Paradise (popularly Cheesefare Sunday) will be Saturday 5 p.m. Readers’ Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica, followed immediately by Forgiveness Vespers.
Cheesefare potlucks follow the morning services on both Saturday and Sunday. Great Lent begins on Monday. At 6 p.m. on each of the first four days of Lent we will serve Great Compline with the Penitential Canon of St. Andrew of Crete.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego.
A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services resumes March 6. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom will continue to be offered, as well.
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. On Sunday, March 6, Pastor Isabel Call presents The Dance of Value. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “God’s Power” based on Proverbs 16. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.