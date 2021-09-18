Margie Wohler will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept. 21.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1921, the daughter of Arthur and Dessie (Beckman) Peter, and has lived her entire life in Riley County. Her family said she has seen and has adapted to more changes in life than can be itemized and when asked what she would attribute to living such a long life, she said that she always kept busy living and doing and did not think about growing old. She said the thing she misses most from her years of living is the togetherness that neighbors and families had years ago.
She is still an active presence in the life of her church and community, as well as with the Randolph High School Alumni and the Farm Bureau. Along with her husband of almost 75 years, Dale, she was an integral part of their farming operation.
Her family said Margie is a virtual living history book. Her journals and notebooks reinforce her memories and are often used to settle disputes of past events.
Thus, her community of friends join with her family of five sons, Dennis, Raymond, Steven, Stanley and Roger, their families, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members in wishing Margie a happy birthday.
Birthday wishes can be sent to her at 11201 Hilltop Road, Randolph, KS 66554.
The Randolph Senior Citizens and Friends will host a 100th birthday celebration for Margie Wohler from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the shelter at the Randolph City Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will be at the Randolph City Hall/VFW. Bring a lawn chair for seating.