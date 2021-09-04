This year’s annual Wickstrum family reunion was Aug. 15 at the Leonardville Community Center. The family was called together by President Josh Reasoner. Dolores Renner gave an opening prayer, thanking the ancestors for enduring many hardships to provide blessings. Following the potluck dinner, Robin Martin read the minutes of the last meeting in 2019 and gave a treasurer’s report.
Josh conducted a short business meeting. Of the 57 members present, the oldest person in attendance was Veryl Rundquist, 99 from Clay Center. The youngest person in attendance was Gwen Draper of Junction City, born on Nov. 5, 2016. Lori-Lyn Beck Dunn traveled the farthest from Gibbsboro, New Jersey. Gift cards were also presented as door prizes to Debbie Dougherty, Lori Dunn, Alexis Schurle and Gwen Draper.
In lieu of an historian report, family members at each table spoke about their relatives. Lori Dunn said she was one of six children of Leon and Shannon Beck. Bobby Renner, son of Dolores, introduced his wife and daughter and mentioned Dolores celebrated her 90th birthday in February. Karen and Rich Haas said they were headed to Colorado for cooler weather. Elaine Fetters and Gina Nelson introduced their husbands, JP and Tony, respectively. Nayola Norris introduced her son and daughter-in-law from Manhattan and mentioned other children living in Texas and Colorado. Dave Bammes said his son, Shawn, and nephew, Jim Launchbaugh, were both at Fort Hays in 1999. Richard Bammes introduced his wife, Yvonne, and his four siblings from Manhattan (Dave), Texas (Debbie), Illinois (Dianna) and Arkansas (Bob). Robin Martin introduced her husband, Mark, and her daughter and son-in-law’s family from Junction City. Gary Hageman, the older son of Fern and Hageman from Leonardville, introduced his wife, Carla. Mary Bell spoke of her father, Veryl Rundquist, who still sings bass in a quartet and has 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Denise Glenn introduced her husband, Randy, and Cynthia, one of five sisters from Jim and Doline (Rundquist) Whitney. Joy Deane Pfizenmaier, daughter of Iver and Alice Wickstrum, introduced her husband, Noel. She mentioned Anders and Charlotta Wickstrum were buried in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Finally, Eldo Heller introduced two of his three daughters, Lisa Heller, and the family of Pat and Kim Schurle.
Several people suggested activities like corn hole, volleyball, golf, and soccer for next year. Sign-ups to organize groups and reserve tee times will be added to notifications sent out next March. Family members should continue posting photos, videos, and comments on the Facebook group, Wickstrum Connections.
The next Wickstrum Reunion will be led by Josh Reasoner and be on Aug. 21, 2022, at the Leonardville Community Center. A social time will begin at 11 a.m. with the potluck at noon.
The following people were in attendance:
MANHATTAN: Chris and Rosa Bammes; Dave, Carol, Shawn, Brenna, Blaisen and Brogan Bammes; Richard and Yvonne Bammes; JP and Elaine Fetters; Randy and Denise Glenn; Lisa Heller; Jim, Brenda, and Aiden Launchbaugh; David and Christine Norris; Nayola Norris.
RILEY: Mary Bell Rundquist; Eldo Heller; Josh, Aubrey, and Teagan Reasoner.
LEONARDVILLE: Gary and Carla Hageman; Tony and Gina Nelson; Sadie Petty; Dolores Renner; Valerie Wickstrum.
OUT OF TOWN: Bob Bammes, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; Joe, Meghan, Gavin and Gwen Draper and Erika Abdulla, Junction City; Debbie Bammes Dougherty, New Braunfels, Texas; Lori-Lyn Beck Dunn, Gibbsboro, New Jersey; Richard and Karen Haas, Corinth, Texas; Mark and Robin Martin, Littleton, Colorado; Noel and Joy Pfizenmaier, Randolph; Bob, Des, and Chelsea Renner, St. George; Veryl Rundquist, Clay Center; Patrick, Kim, Alexis and Lane Schurle, Green; Dianna Stone, Moline, Illinois; Cynthia Whitney, Wamego.
Mazikeen Covello was born Jan. 14, 2020, to Kirsten and Joey Covello. Gina and Tony Nelson are her grandparents, Jeanie Baughman is her great-grandmother, and Dolores Beck Renner is her great-great-grandmother.
Daisey Nelson was born Oct. 31, 2020, to Alex and Angela Nelson. Gina and Tony Nelson are her grandparents, Jeanie Baughman is her great-grandmother, and Dolores Beck Renner is her great-great-grandmother.
Mona Anderson, 95, of Waterville, died Feb. 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Enoch and Maude (Wickstrum) Rundquist. Her husband, Raymond, preceded her in death, dying in 1993. She is survived by brother Veryl Rundquist of Clay Center, four children, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Elaine Heller, 71, of Riley, died Aug. 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Eldo, and three daughters, Kim Schurle (Patrick) of Green, Lori Straus (Josh) of Junction City, and Lisa Heller of Manhattan as well as five grandchildren.
Veryl Dean Wickstrum, 86, of Leonardville, died Dec. 30, 2020. He was the son of Clarence and Edna (Peterson) Wickstrum. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; five children; a brother, Larry Wickstrum (Sharon) of Westmoreland; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Veryl was buried in the Mill Creek Cemetery.