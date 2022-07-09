WELLER Jul 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ralph and Helen Weller of rural Manhattan will celebrate their 60th anniversary on July 20 with a card shower.Cards can be sent to 7270 Stockdale Park Road, Manhattan, KS 66503. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News WELLER LIBRARY COLUMN | Summertime is a good time to enjoy reading manga In 'Growing Up Biden,' sister gives great insight into the president THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, painting, yoga and more Busy St. George family's life centers around horses City to receive chamber, visitors bureau budget proposals Area business news for July 9, 2022 Manhattan High wrestler Rosario to box in Junior Olympics Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEx-Wamego police chief: 'I haven't committed any policy violations'Dustin BrittSt. Marys police officer dies on dutyManhattan band Crosswind to be inducted into Kansas Music Hall of FameMaize 4-star QB Avery Johnson picks K-State200 gather at Triangle Park in support of abortion rights in KansasBaker calls for city manager's firing after termination appeal hearingPLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Wamego Carnival, Randolph Fireworks, live music and moreDalton Schoen takes advantage of new opportunity in CFLFlorida athlete Jackson commits to K-State Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.