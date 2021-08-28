WEGE Aug 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Timothy and Rhonda (Simnitt) Wege of Leonardville celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 27.They were married Aug. 27, 1971, at Keats United Methodist Church, Keats. They are parents to Misty Wege of Leonardville and Brook (Brett) Woodward of Manhattan. They also have one grandchild. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brook Keats United Methodist Church Brett Parents Rhonda Timothy Anniversary Recommended for you Latest News Riley County football looks to build off 2020's success under new head coach Beef cattle experts talk benefits, drawbacks of giving cattle access to ponds Kansas Profile: Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek New Mexico governor joins US conservation challenge K-State expert: It was a good year for Kansas canola Deere falls with supply-chain challenges worsening into 2022 Club news for Aug. 28, 2021 MURPHY Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKite’s, one of Aggieville’s oldest bars, gets new look, menuKansas State football names captains for 2021 seasonKansas State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier to miss 2021 seasonRCPD: Sysco stopped providing food products, other vendors stepped up to helpRiley County denies Sunflower CASA's request for IT services if it movesThird of Riley County's 27 new COVID cases involve childrenManhattan football heads into 2021 season confidentMarcella MignanoSen. Jerry Moran calls for congressional hearing into ESPN's role in conference realignmentFormer interpreter, Manhattan city commissioner worry about Afghanistan as Taliban seizes country Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads PUBLIC SALE OF DELINQUENT STORAGE M106818 Public Notice is hereby given that Unit M106817 Bulletin