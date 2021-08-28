WEGE

Timothy and Rhonda (Simnitt) Wege of Leonardville celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 27.

They were married Aug. 27, 1971, at Keats United Methodist Church, Keats. They are parents to Misty Wege of Leonardville and Brook (Brett) Woodward of Manhattan. They also have one grandchild.

