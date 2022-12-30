TRUE Dec 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josie Kate True was born Dec. 15 to Kade and McKenzie True of Manhattan.Grandparents are Mark and Buffy True of Salina and Kerry and Cortney Ast of Waxahachie, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grandparents Salina Buffy True Mark Waxahachie Kade Kerry Recommended for you Latest News Riley County audit reveals two cash violations, no significant deficiencies LOOKING AHEAD | City election, county EMS HQ and more on local government radar 2022 IN PHOTOS | Solidarity, sports and more New RCPD director swears in, says he will engage with community LIBRARY COLUMN | Books and resources about poverty 'River of the Gods' expertly recounts grand expedition for Nile source Club news for Dec. 30, 2022 TRUE Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musicianSeaton Publications chairman, former Mercury publisher Edward Seaton dies at 79Sugar Bowl announces New Year's parade plansTicket to Wabash: K-State "superfan" Robert Lipson’s 10 favorite games of his legendary streakAirport officials confirm timeline for airport closure: no flights for 100 days in summerK-State hires Jason Mansfield as next volleyball head coachEdward SeatonTwo Fort Riley soldiers sentenced to probation, jail in child sex caseRCPD looking into identity theft case worth $9KNatalie Sutton Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.