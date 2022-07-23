SYLVESTER-RUDOLPH Jul 23, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 73rd annual Sylvester-Rudolph family reunion will be July 31 at the Wamego United Methodist Church. There will be a potluck dinner at 12:45 p.m. with a business meeting to follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Potluck Reunion Dinner Sylvester-rudolph Rudolph Food Wamego United Methodist Church Meeting Recommended for you Latest News Purple and Black fall to Bleed Green in TBT Club news for July 23, 2022 MANGIARACINO-MURRAY SYLVESTER-RUDOLPH THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Riley County Fair, magic, music and more KANSAS PROFILE: Ron Evans, astronaut LIBRARY COLUMN | That’s too funny! What kids read for fun City to discuss potential ballot question for parks-related sales tax increase Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew K-State men's basketball assistant confirms hireOUR NEIGHBORS | The man behind the badgeResidents make pleas to preserve parks and rec programsGiants pick MHS baseball star Cade PerkinsTrue Colors offers place for LGBTQ youth to gatherLil Uzi Vert appears to come out as non-binaryMickey Rooney’s eldest son and original Mouseketeer Mickey Rooney Jr dies aged 77MHS boxer Rosario wins Junior Olympic titleRCPD investigates potential explosive device found in Manhattan home'It's remarkable': Emilia Clarke is lucky she can speak after 2 brain aneurysms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.