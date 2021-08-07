The 72nd annual Sylvester-Rudolph family reunion was July 25 at the Wamego First United Methodist Church.
There were 41 family members present: Don and Shauna Nye, Powhattan; Karen Hartner Suther, Keith Hartner, Manhattan; Gary and Ruby Sylvester, Vinton Visser, Brita Lena Visser, Sharon Lindell, Riley; Mary Jahnke, Junction City; Eugene and Lois Visser, Goff; Judd and Carol Meyer, Sabetha; Fern Freeman, Topeka; Andrew and Laura Sylvester, Arden, Austin and Easton, Joel and Julene DeRouchey, James, Jenna, and Jacob, Leon and Janet Sylvester, Wamego; Russ and Sandy Sylvester, Ottawa; Chris and Vicki Visser, Wakefield; Scott & Lynette Hill, Abilene; Elsie Dick, Mountain Lake, Minnesota; Warren and Kevin Strauss, Randolph; Darren and Lori Strauss, Moore, Oklahoma; Larissa, Kodi, and Kayden Hageman, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Chris Visser led the doxology to begin the gathering and the group shared a potluck dinner. President Chris Visser called the meeting to order. The 2019 minutes were read and approved. Chris recognized Eugene Visser, 88, as the oldest in attendance. The youngest was Elsie Dick, 4-year-old daughter of Travis and Katie (Hill) Dick. The farthest traveled was Darren and Lori Strauss, Moore, Oklahoma, and Elsie Dick, Mountain Lake, Minnesota. The closest was Andrew and Laura Sylvester and family from Wamego.
Chris Visser recognized each family group present and discussed how best to reach people with reunion notices and how to encourage people to come without fear of “becoming an officer.” It was decided to utilize the Facebook group page “Sylvester/Rudolph Family Reunion” and email for those which would like to be reminded that way in addition to the newspapers. Bills were presented and voted to be paid.
Appointment of officers for next year was held. The officers are president, Vinton Visser; vice president, Chris Visser; secretary/treasurer, Carol (Visser) Meyer with Shauna Nye volunteering to read the minutes at the next meeting.
Births:
• Mickey Winland, born in 2019 to Ashley Winland; grandparents, Wade and Melissa Visser; great-grandparents, Leroy and Evelyn Visser.
• Felix Stark Sylvester, born Feb. 27, 2019, to Phillip and Sarah Sylvester; grandparents, Clyde and Deb Sylvester; great-grandparents, Wesley and Bertha Sylvester.
• Staton Elizabeth Sylvester, born Jan. 26, 2020, to Jake and Lindsey Sylvester; grandparents, Ron and Angie Sylvester; great-grandparents, Russell and Sandy Sylvester.
• Campbell Rose Nieswender, born March 17, 2020, to Ryan and Taylor (Allan) Nieswender; grandparents, Terry and Kris (Sylvester) Wallace; great-grandparents, Russell and Sandy Sylvester.
• Clay Ivan Visser, born May 17, 2020, to Mark and Lindley Visser; grandparents, Bruce and Kathy Visser; great-grandparents, Leroy and Evelyn Visser.
• Edmund Travis Dick, born May 19, 2020, to Travis and Katie (Hill) Dick; grandparents, Scott and Lynette (Sylvester) Hill; great-grandparents, Lyle and Lois Jean Sylvester.
• Paisley Ann Maas, born Aug, 28, 2020, to Adam and Connie (Heiniger) Maas; grandparents, Cory and Shelia (Jahnke) Heiniger; great-grandparents, Harold and Gladys Jahnke.
• Hope Gwendolyn Anne Pollock, born Sept. 20, 2020, to Luke and Camile Pollock; grandparents, Bill and Sharilyn (Jahnke) Pollock; great-grandparents, Harold and Gladys Jahnke.
• Grace Almetta Pollock, born Feb. 16 to Jonathan and Kayla Pollock; grandparents, Bill and Sharilyn (Jahnke) Pollock; great grandparents, Harold and Gladys Jahnke.
• Evelyn Elizabeth Lines, born April 6 to Chris and Mikayla (Selman) Lines; grandparents, Mike and Kay (Sylvester) Selman; great-grandparents, Russell and Sandy Sylvester.
• Kinsey Pearl Hargrave and Trevor Lucas Hargrave, born May 5 to Trenton and Lynn (Leuthold) Hargrave; grandparent, Mark Leuthold; great-grandparent, Erma Leuthold.
• Harv Bradley Edelman, born May 25 to Wil and Amanda Edelman; grandparents, Judd and Carol (Visser) Meyer; great-grandparents, Eugene and Lois Visser.
• Reese Ashton Castaneda, born May 28 to Victor and Kelley (Sylvester) Castaneda; grandparents, Noel and Barbara Sylvester; great-grandparents, Elgene and Nola Sylvester.
• Nora Anne Sylvester, born June 7 to Logan and Andrea Sylvester; grandparents, Noel and Barbara Sylvester; great-grandparents, Elgene and Nola Sylvester.
• Clayton David Selman, born June 28 to Hayden and Jamie Selman; grandparents, Mike and Kay (Sylvester) Selman; great-grandparents, Russell and Sandy Sylvester.
• Whit Russell Nieswender, born July 12 to Ryan and Taylor (Allan) Nieswender; grandparents, Terry and Kris (Sylvester) Wallace; great-grandparents, Russell and Sandy Sylvester.
Marriages:
• Whitley Eyestone, daughter of Gregg and Gwen (Visser) Eyestone, granddaughter of Virgil and Marion Visser, married Kevin Durbin, son of Shawn Durbin and Jodi Durbin on April 3, 2020.
• Paul Visser, son of Chris and Vicki Visser, grandson of Virgil and Marion Visser, married Tessa Bandhan, daughter of Shirley Bandhan and the late Sarabjit Bandhan on Oct. 10, 2020.
• Gibson Eyestone, son of Gregg and Gwen (Visser) Eyestone, granddaughter of Virgil and Marion Visser, married Molly Patt Horan, daughter of Pat and Mariclaire Horan.
Deaths:
• Lorene Visser died Oct. 12, 2019, wife of George Visser.
• Gladys (Sylvester) Jahnke died March 13, 2020.
• Nola Sylvester died Sept. 20, 2020, wife of Elgene Sylvester.
• Elgene Sylvester died Oct. 9, 2020.
• Jose Delgado died Nov. 13, 2020, husband of Sarah (Visser) Delgado, son-in-law of Karl and Susan Visser.
• Warren Sylvester died Dec. 15, 2020.
• Ross Freeman died March 4, husband of Fern (Jahnke) Freeman.
• Bradley Webster died May 20, son of Jim and Arletta (Visser) Webster.
• Eldon Sylvester died May 28, son of Elgene & Nola Sylvester.
The next family reunion will be at 12:45 p.m. July 31, 2022, at the Wamego United Methodist Church.