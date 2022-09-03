SUNNENBERG Sep 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Theodore Ross Sunnenberg was born July 29 to Joel and Lyndsie Sunnenberg of Manhattan. He weight 8 pounds, 2 ounces.Grandparents are Wanda Cockerill of St. George, Robert Cockerill of St. George and Leo Sunnenberg of St. George. He joins sibling Bristol Rose Sunnenberg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Club news for Sept. 3, 2022 LIBRARY COLUMN | Dark Academia brings spooky vibes to start fall THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | KSU Football, farmers markets, Guys and Dolls and more SUNNENBERG Fort Riley's 2nd ABCT to deploy to Europe Linton inaugurated as 15th K-State president Wamego crushes Clay Center in season opener Beach museum exhibition explores 1970s feminism through art Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS upsets No. 1 DerbyRandy & Korbin TinkelRiley County 'embracing' new path heading into 2022 football seasonSuper Cub owners ask judge to set aside judgement dissolving businessFROM THE PUBLISHER | The St. Marys book-banning proposalPierce Lee WhiteSpeedy Pd race stirs memories as it raises funds for Parkinson's servicesManhattan man pleads no contest to double murderMultiple former Wildcats make NFL rosters'No fear, just believe': How MHS football shocked Derby and everyone else Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.