Patricia Stewart will celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 9.

She has been a resident of Manhattan since 1968 and taught in the English department at K-State for 17 years. After her retirement, she delivered meals out of the Manhattan Senior Center for 20 years.

Her family requests a card shower. Greetings can be sent to Pat at 2328 Timberlane Drive, Manhattan KS 66502.

