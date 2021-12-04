STEWART Dec 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia Stewart will celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 9.She has been a resident of Manhattan since 1968 and taught in the English department at K-State for 17 years. After her retirement, she delivered meals out of the Manhattan Senior Center for 20 years.Her family requests a card shower. Greetings can be sent to Pat at 2328 Timberlane Drive, Manhattan KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patricia Stewart Birthday Greeting Meal Shower Manhattan Senior Center Retirement Recommended for you Latest News The Chesapeake Bay’s summer dead zone lasted longer than average in 2021, report says Club news for Dec. 4, 2021 STEWART KDWPT game wardens patrol near Milford Lake during deer season Democrats push climate proposals amid internal fights Scientists to map fungal networks, determine climate role Kansas Profile: Cody Liming, Back Roads Broadcasting Local man celebrates season of giving with children's books at MAC's Wrap It Up Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRegents hire North Carolina State dean as next K-State presidentKansas State football fires offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, assistant coach Jason RayFROM THE PUBLISHER | The SEC move was a sucker's betBoard of Regents interview finalists for K-State president WednesdayDefensive back Tee Denson becomes latest Kansas State player to enter transfer portalFormer employee files lawsuit against Junction City High School for wrongful terminationISAAC “KILROY” ESPURVOAClay County woman hospitalized after crash on US 77Kansas State football's 2022 slate announcedK-State running back Jacardia Wright enters transfer portal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Part-Time Welding Instructor. Cloud Bulletin