Owen Carson Shumaker was born April 21 to Paul and Ashley Shumaker of Wamego.He weight 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.Grandparents are Jill and Lorren Hill of Wamego and Rick Shumaker of Manhattan. Great-grandparents are Doug and Sarah Releford of Wamego.