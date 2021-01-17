Duaine and Arlene (Tebow) Sherwood celebrated their 60th anniversary Jan. 15.
They were married Jan. 15, 1961, at Scandia United Methodist Church in Scandia.
She retired as an office specialist at the College of Electrical Engineering, Kansas State University. He retired as barn manager at the Kansas Artificial Breeding Service Unit.
They are parents to Doug (Ronda) Sherwood, Wichita; Lisa (Kris) Coyan, Lenexa; and Nicole (Nick) Jeffers, Lansing. They also have 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They will celebrate with a trip to Lake of the Ozarks.