Douglas Schoning of Wichita will celebrate his 85th birthday Jan. 14.The family requests a card shower. Cards or letter can be sent to daughter Mary Scharfe at 1310 A Westloop Place No. 174, Manhattan, KS 66502.He will celebrate with family in Wichita.