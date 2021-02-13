U.S. Air Force Airman Toby Brian Mensch graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, seven and a half-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Toby is the son of Brian and Tina Mensch of Riley. He is a 2019 graduate of Riley County High School.