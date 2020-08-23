William and Evelyn Richardson will celebrate their 70th anniversary Sept. 2.
William “Jug” Richardson and Evelyn Yvonne Veal were married Sept. 2, 1950, at the home of the bride’s parents south of Wilsey. Jug worked at Beech Aircraft and built homes prior to retiring from the Missouri Pacific railroad. Evelyn retired from USD 417 after teaching 30 years.
The couple have three daughters: Denise (Ed) Klimek, Manhattan; Pam (Gary) Smith, Wilsey; Diane Haddock, Colorado. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A card shower is welcomed. Cards can be sent to 1701 Winne Drive, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502.