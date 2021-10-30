PHILPOTT Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leighton Ann Philpott was born Oct. 04, 2021 to Aaron and Rawley Philpott of Manhattan.Grandparents are Mark and Susan Hungerford of Manhattan, Vicki Volquardsen of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Ed Philpott of Red Oak, Iowa.She joins siblings Connor, 4, and Jake, 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Weak script prevents 'Halloween Kills' from being as good as it could be US returns antiquities to India in stolen art investigation Young women boycott UK nightclubs over 'spiking' concerns Don't be cruel: Bar owner seeks return of stolen Elvis bust US companies announce plans for gene-edited strawberries Turkey's Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line Club news for Oct. 30, 2021 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChris Klieman: Matt Wells' dismissal at Texas Tech 'a bad deal''Grip of Time' reveals intimate details of male prisoners' livesSenior K-State administrators to retire in 2022'He's insane': K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah plays pivotal role in come-from-behind win at Texas TechNBAF construction finish delayed to springUSD 383 board candidates split on mask decisionDixie ShepherdKansas State defensive back Aamaris Brown enters transfer portalVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates offer thoughts on MHS mascot, nonpartisanship in electionOUR NEIGHBORS | 'Artist by habit' indulges love of air travel in newest Manhattan coffee shop Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads PT Student Services Specialist-Fort Bulletin