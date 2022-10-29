Pauley Oct 29, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd and Gisela Pauley will celebrate their 65th anniversary Nov. 6.They were married on Nov. 6, 1957, in Frankfurt, Germany, They will celebrate with a get together with their family.They have three children: Michael (Vickie), Bruce (Kathy) and Angela Barten (Neal). They also have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Floyd worked for the railroad for 43 years and Gisela was a homemaker for many years and also worked for Lexinet in Council Grove.Cards may be sent to 2805 Stone Valley Landing, Manhattan, KS 66502. They couple requests no gifts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News K-State nuclear reactor shut down because of unidentified corrosion Kansas Profile: Victoria Lumber THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Trunk or Treating, KSU football, live music and more Pauley LIBRARY COLUMN | K-State history books contain lots of info on Indigenous Kansas 'African Founders' provides extensive research on Black influence on US ideals Area business news for Oct. 29, 2022 SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | USD 383 announces state teacher of the year nominees Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman sues Manhattan concrete company over death of husband, son in crashInjury picture unclear for K-State following TCU lossHawaiian Bros Island Grill identifies Manhattan locationOUR NEIGHBORS | Music and cooking a life's passion for Little Grill ownerFive Manhattan teens arrested after two guns, drugs found in traffic stopJoe, Keenan Schartz leading dream season as head coach, QBFormer USD 383 preschool nurse pleads not guilty for 27 child sex crimesDeborah FarmerInjuries loom heading into Oklahoma State gameOgden woman arrested after shooting husband in head Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.