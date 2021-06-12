Wayne and Margaret Parker of Westmoreland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 4.
They met at Kansas State University, with Margaret pursuing a degree in foreign language and Wayne a degree in agronomy. He was also a member of the Air Force ROTC. The Air Force career provided the opportunity to move for a few years before settling down in 1977 in Westmoreland to raise their two sons, Lee and Chris.
Wayne has since retired from the Air Force while still staying active as a local carpentry contractor, farming and his primitive camping hobby. Margaret retired from county government and enjoys volunteering for various local organizations including the Riley County Genealogical Society and Rock Creek Valley Historical Museum.
The two will be celebrating their years together by receiving guests from 1 to 3 p.m. July 3 at their home at 14360 Robson Road, Westmoreland.