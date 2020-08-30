Lonnie & Jean (Hess) Paquette celebrated their 55th anniversary on Aug. 27.
They were married on Aug. 27, 1965, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center. Jean worked at Kansas State University for 30 years. She retired in 2005. Lonnie started Riley Construction in 1986. He retired in 2010.
They have three children: Angie Paquette, Manhattan; Jacqui (Shane) Good, Manhattan; and Josh (Katie) Paquette, Alburquerque, New Mexico. They have five grandchildren: Matthew and Taylor Good and Claire, Alix and Vivien Paquette.