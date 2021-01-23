Opal Schobe Nixon will celebrate her 90th birthday on Jan. 28.
Because of COVID-19, her family has decided to throw her a card shower. Cards can be sent to Opal Nixon c/o Jennifer Schober, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Lot 95, Manhattan KS, 66502.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 23, 2021 @ 9:48 am
Opal Schobe Nixon will celebrate her 90th birthday on Jan. 28.
Because of COVID-19, her family has decided to throw her a card shower. Cards can be sent to Opal Nixon c/o Jennifer Schober, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Lot 95, Manhattan KS, 66502.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.