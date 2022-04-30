MITCHELL

David and Susan Mitchell of Manhattan will celebrate their 55th anniversary on May 6.

They were married on May 6, 1967 at First Methodist Church of Manhattan. She worked at Hale Library at KSU and he worked at Seaton Hall at KSU. Both are retired.

They are parents to Natalie Barbee (Mark) of Topeka and Elizabeth Irby (Bret) of Liberal. They also have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

