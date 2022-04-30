MITCHELL Apr 30, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David and Susan Mitchell of Manhattan will celebrate their 55th anniversary on May 6.They were married on May 6, 1967 at First Methodist Church of Manhattan. She worked at Hale Library at KSU and he worked at Seaton Hall at KSU. Both are retired.They are parents to Natalie Barbee (Mark) of Topeka and Elizabeth Irby (Bret) of Liberal. They also have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Susan Mitchell Grandchild Elizabeth Irby Natalie Barbee Bret Parents Recommended for you Latest News Thompson, Yeast selected in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft Kansas Profile: Jill Zimmerman, KARL program Club news for April 30, 2022 MITCHELL LIBRARY COLUMN | Find books that celebrate Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders One of Danielle Steel's latest grapples with woman's 'Invisible' childhood How former K-State tennis standout and her family took in Ukrainian refugees THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, Bike Nights, KSU baseball and more Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett DayCity approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville projectFormer Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rapeMike SimonsOUR NEIGHBORS | Pair of Manhattan WWII veterans, friends share birthdayStormont officials: 3-story medical building on schedule to open next summerWamego's high-powered offense racks up winsCity closes North Manhattan Avenue in Aggieville for road constructionTwo K-State linebackers enter the transfer portalFROM THE PUBLISHER | Insecurity about this food issue Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Cloud County Community College M130204 Treas Qtly Rep Bulletin