Bill and Joan Meyer of Wamego celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 15.
They celebrated with a family dinner.
The Meyers were married Aug. 15. 1970, in Powhattan at the United Methodist Church.
They have lived in Wamego since 1972. Bill has retired from Horticultural Services as a landscape foreman and Joan is a retired USD 320 teacher. They have two children: Kyle (Dana) Meyer, Basehor, and Kirsten (Brian) Olander, Salina. Their grandchildren are Eli Olander, Zach Meyer, Isaiah Olander, Esther Olander, and Stella Meyer.