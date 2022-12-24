Mann

Greg and Brenda (Ragel) Mann will celebrate their 50th anniversary Jan. 7.

They were married Jan. 7, 1973, and are parents to Kale (Charli) Mann, Keira (Zack) Solon, Kai (Erin) Mann, Klaire (William) Brumbaugh. They are also have seven grandchildren.

