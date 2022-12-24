MANN Dec 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greg and Brenda (Ragel) Mann will celebrate their 50th anniversary Jan. 7.They were married Jan. 7, 1973, and are parents to Kale (Charli) Mann, Keira (Zack) Solon, Kai (Erin) Mann, Klaire (William) Brumbaugh. They are also have seven grandchildren.The family is requesting a card shower. Cards can reach them at 821 Juniper Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66503. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Solon Keira Shower Manhattan Zack Brenda Erin Recommended for you Latest News Easy, pull-together appetizer ideas for holiday entertaining $698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon Club news for Dec. 24, 2022 MANN SANTA LETTERS PART 2 | 'I have been very good and not so good at times' Huck Boyd Institute honors entrepreneurs, author, and community volunteers Flickner Innovation Farm to present current projects at workshop Allen in, Carlin out in internal race for Hawk's Senate seat Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travelFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosBuck GehrtRegents OK K-State's plan to build indoor track in current football facilityWHERE TO GO? | K-State student publications concerned about future of Kedzie Hall spacesK-State players, coaches give rave reviews of new indoor facilityTrenton Mark EdwardsOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime resident Bob Stamey reflects on 'soul' of Manhattan on 75th birthdayTaking a leap of faith: 12-year-old Manhattan native wins top ballet award Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.