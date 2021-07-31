Gloria Freeland, who writes a weekly online column, “Kansas Snapshots,” and occasional historical articles for the Manhattan Mercury and Riley Countian, received a national honorable mention for her column in the 2021 National Communications Contest, sponsored by the National Federation of Press Women. She and her husband, Art Vaughan, also received a national honorable mention for their book, “An Opportunity to Be Better,” about Morganville, Kansas adopting Fèves, France after World War II.
Freeland is emeritus professor in Kansas State University’s A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
The winners were recognized in a virtual ceremony in June. Nearly 300 professional journalists, communications specialists and educators judged around 2,000 entries in a wide variety of categories.