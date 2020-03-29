Larry and Terri Mangiaracino of St. George will celebrate their 50th anniversary on April 4.
They were married on April 4, 1970, in Granite City, Illinois. She retired from the KSU Grain Science Department and he retired from Manhattan Motors.
They are parents to Dawn (Clint) Shoffner, Alta Vista; Jeremy (Veronica) Mangiaracino, Alta Vista; and Amber Mangiaracino, Overland Park. They also have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
They will celebrate with a trip around the U.S. at a later date.