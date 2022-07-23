MANGIARACINO-MURRAY Jul 23, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amber Mangiaracino and Paden Murray of Overland Park announce their engagement.The bride is the daughter of Larry and Terri Mangiaracino of St. George. She is a graduate of Kansas State University and works for Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas.The groom is the son of Bernard and Sherry Murray of Overland Park. He is a graduate of Coffeyville Community College and works in waste management in Kansas City, Kansas.They are planning a ceremony for winter 2022 in Overland Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Overland Park Amber Mangiaracino Kansas City Sherry Murray Groom Bride Bernard Recommended for you Latest News Purple and Black fall to Bleed Green in TBT Club news for July 23, 2022 MANGIARACINO-MURRAY SYLVESTER-RUDOLPH THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Riley County Fair, magic, music and more KANSAS PROFILE: Ron Evans, astronaut LIBRARY COLUMN | That’s too funny! What kids read for fun City to discuss potential ballot question for parks-related sales tax increase Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew K-State men's basketball assistant confirms hireOUR NEIGHBORS | The man behind the badgeResidents make pleas to preserve parks and rec programsGiants pick MHS baseball star Cade PerkinsTrue Colors offers place for LGBTQ youth to gatherLil Uzi Vert appears to come out as non-binaryMickey Rooney’s eldest son and original Mouseketeer Mickey Rooney Jr dies aged 77MHS boxer Rosario wins Junior Olympic titleRCPD investigates potential explosive device found in Manhattan home'It's remarkable': Emilia Clarke is lucky she can speak after 2 brain aneurysms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.