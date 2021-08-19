MAINZ Aug 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosie Aline Mainz was born at 12:50 p.m. June 17 to Whitney and Rob Mainz, Denver.Rosie weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Sisters Adele Dyan and Greta Louise welcomed her home.Maternal grandparents are Jan and Bob Pinsince, Manhattan, and the late Rich Clark. Paternal grandparents are Rolf Mainz, Chicago, and the late Marianne Mainz. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grandparent Rosie Aline Mainz Adele Dyan Greta Louise Bob Pinsince Jan Rich Clark Recommended for you Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Back to school, live music, Third Thursday and more Church news for Aug. 19, 2021 USD 383 sixth-grade students transition to middle school MAINZ CLIFT | 'Respect' struggles with defining its narrative Correction for Aug. 19, 2021 County commissioners approve vaccination incentives for county employees Short-staffed, fatigued and filling up, Kansas hospitals struggle again with COVID surge Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLongtime Hillside Cafe family bolstered by community after death of patriarchNew hotel/parking garage building opens in AggievilleThese 2 freshmen are turning heads for Kansas State's offense during preseason campUSD 383 seeking new food vendors after main supplier cancels contractLaura Osnes removed from show over vaccine refusalManhattan developer proposes commercial, residential space on Aggieville parking lotHayden Wood takes 9th Annual Colbert Charity Classic with strong finishCensus: Pottawatomie County has biggest percentage growth in KansasPhillipsburg's Taryn Sides commits to K-StateMoving in: K-State students pack into residence halls as new school year nears Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Finance Bulletin