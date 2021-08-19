20210818_Jan Pinsince

Rosie Aline Mainz was born at 12:50 p.m. June 17 to Whitney and Rob Mainz, Denver.

Rosie weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Sisters Adele Dyan and Greta Louise welcomed her home.

Maternal grandparents are Jan and Bob Pinsince, Manhattan, and the late Rich Clark. Paternal grandparents are Rolf Mainz, Chicago, and the late Marianne Mainz.

