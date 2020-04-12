Jeanne Lundin will celebrate her 95th birthday on April 17.
The family is planning to have celebration for a later date but requests a card shower. Cards can be sent to her at 2121 Meadowlark Rd No. 230, Manhattan KS 66502.
Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 8:11 am
