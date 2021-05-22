R. Alton Lee of Manhattan will turn 90 years old on May 24.
His family will celebrate with a small gathering of relatives May 22.
Those wishing to send cards for a card shower may send them to 808 DeHoff Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502.
