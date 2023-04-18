LaClair Apr 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Addison Mae LaClair was born April 6 to Faelynn Christensen and Jason LaClair of Manhattan.She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.Grandparents are Shawn and Aneta Christensen of Agra, and Amy LaClair of Manhattan. Great-grandparents are Dane and Jill Christensen of Woodruff.She joins siblings Tyson Christensen and Hayden LaClair. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Riley County talks with residents about city levee project OUR NEIGHBORS | Senior center director prioritizes human connection USD 383 to consider purchasing more security cameras for elementary schools LaClair Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker KBI investigates woman's death in Riley County Jail Riley County police arrest Topeka man for 2020 domestic violence incidents Police report for April 17, 2023 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRCPD: Woman wrecked car in DUI, bit police officers during arrestCity manager: Aggieville requesting $25K for gift card promotionTwo poisonous birds discovered deep in jungles of Papua New GuineaManhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansionNew Immaculata Church in St. Marys prepares for parishionersRobert & Kathy TillyKBI investigates woman's death in Riley County JailRCPD arrests Manhattan man for domestic battery, other charges after searchManhattan chiropractor charged with sexual batteryMillie Bobby Brown’s engagement ring ‘worth $150,000’ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.