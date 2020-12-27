Joe and Janet (Council) Kulbiski of Manhattan will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Dec. 29.
They were married on Dec. 29, 1970, at the First Christian Church in Dodge City.
Joe served as a social work officer with the Medical Service Corps in the U.S. Army. They lived in Georgia, Alaska, Texas and Colorado before coming to Manhattan in 1986. Joe retired from active duty in 1994, worked 11 years in the Federal Civil Service at Fort Riley and retired in 2011.
Janet retired in 2009 after teaching for 27 years. She taught for 23 years at Marlatt Elementary School in Manhattan. She was a substitute teacher there until fall of 2020.
They are parents to daughter Nicole (husband TR and girls Teagan and Stella); and son Neil (wife Rachel and boys Noah and Eli). Retirement has provided more time to enjoy family gatherings and travel.
Their anniversary celebrations plans and trip have been postponed.