Dave and Bobbie Kromm of Manhattan celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sept. 17.
David Elwyn Kromm and Roberta Joan Retzel were married at St. Rita’s Church in Detroit, Michigan, in 1960. They met while students at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.
Bobbie worked at the Army Education Center at Fort Riley as the test examiner and then as an administrative assistant at Manhattan Social and Rehabilitation Services. David was a geography professor at Kansas State University. Both are retired.
Their children are David of Manhattan; Randall and wife Pamela (French) of Winchester, Massachusetts; and Christopher and wife Melissa (Price) of Durham, North Carolina. They have seven grandchildren: Emma, Grace, Camille, Ella, Alec, Matthew and Anya.
The family had planned to celebrate together in northern Vermont in the summer, but because of COVID-19, all fourteen family members joined instead on Skype on Sept. 17. They were at six different locations in Kansas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Kentucky, and England.
Dave and Bobbie still enjoy road trips and recently visited Echo Cliff Park along the Native Stone Scenic Byway in Kansas.